Ballyroan Abbey hold off Killeshin second-half fight back to add U-15 ‘B’ silverware

Ballyroan Abbey looked like they were going to comfortably pick up the 2020 U-15 ‘B’ Football Championship at half-time in the Centre of Excellence, as they led 3-5 to 1-2 and looked ruthless in front of goal.

However, Killeshin left them stunned at the start of the second half with a flurry of goals and points to get themselves right back into it, only for Ballyroan Abbey to regain control after the water break and win out by a seven-point margin in the end.

Ballyroan Abbey 3-13

Killeshin 3-6

This clash started at a rip-roaring pace, with both sides getting an early goal to spark this contest alive. Strong running from Ballyroan Abbey centre-forward Darren Mulhall meant that Jake Keane had an easy finish from close-range. Killeshin shot straight back though when Evan Askins fired home a rebound after James Murphy’s attempt was cleared off the line.

Ballyroan Abbey took control of the affair for the next ten minutes to give themselves a healthy advantage. Wing-back Jamie Ward, who was up and down the field for the entire game, slotted over in off the post for his side’s first point.

Then Ballyroan Abbey grabbed goal number two, capitalising on a mix-up at the back from Killeshin. Cormac Byrne soccer-style finished it into the net, and that was followed with further Ballyroan Abbey points from Darren Mulhall and Jake Keane.

Ballyroan Abbey pointed the first score after the water break as well, with corner-forward Eli Quinn weaving one way and another before curling over. Quinn’s teammate, full-forward Ted Whelan then pointed the score of the day as he fired over a beauty with the outside of his left despite being under pressure and a good distance out.

Killeshin finally returned to the scoreboard thanks to Ríogan Doran, who judged the long ball in to perfection before turning to point. However, Ballyroan Abbey had a third goal straight after that as Cormac Byrne struck a ferocious effort off the bar, but Jake Keane was there to volley in the rebound.

Evan English knocked over a free for Killeshin which was the last score of the half, as they trailed 1-2 to 3-4 at the break.

The half-time team talk the Killeshin management team gave must have been a very strong one, as their team came out all guns blazing at the start of the second half. Ríogan Doran placed over a lovely score from the throw-in, before Doran played one across the square for Evan Askins to palm to the net.

Killeshin’s confidence skyrocketed, as Evan English pointed from play before they scored a third goal to cut the deficit to a single point. Midfielder Ciaran Fitzgerald passed it to Ríogan Doran, who produced a sublime finish and the Killeshin crowd were buzzing.

Ballyroan Abbey managed to settle the storm somewhat thanks to a point from midfielder Luke Byrne, but Killeshin were on level terms minutes later as Eoin Cawley and Evan Askins raised a white flag each.

Ballyroan grabbed the last score before the water break to regain the lead by the minimum, with Darren Mulhall knocking over a much-needed free.

That timing of the water break might have just given Ballyroan Abbey the bit of composure they needed, as they dominated the remaining fifteen minutes to ease towards victory.

Ted Whelan, Kyle Mullen, Darren Mulhall (free) and Cormac Byrne (free) points put Ballyroan Abbey back in the driving seat as we neared the end of the game. Killeshin tried to work for goals, but the Ballyroan Abbey defence had recovered at this stage and further points from Ted Whelan and Jamie Ward rounded off the Ballyroan Abbey victory.

BALLYROAN ABBEY

Scorers: Jake Keane 2-1, Darren Mulhall 0-4 (0-3 frees), Cormac Byrne 1-1 (0-1 free), Jamie Ward and Ted Whelan 0-2 each, Eli Quinn, Kyle Mullen and Luke Byrne 0-1 each

Team: Ethan Robertson; Riain Mahony, Adam Jones, Daniel Cass; Jamie Ward, Tom O’Keeffe, Fionn Delaney; Luke Byrne, Kyle Mullen; Cormac Byrne, Darren Mulhall, Jack Finlay; Eli Quinn, Ted Whelan, Jake Keane. Subs: Stephen O’Donnell for J Keane (48 mins), Daniel Bergin for Finlay (60 mins), Colin Scully for Quinn (60 mins)

KILLESHIN

Scorers: Evan Askins 2-0, Ríogan Doran 1-3, Evan English 0-2 (0-1 free), Eoin Cawley 0-1

Team: Tadgh Ronan; Tadgh Moore, Jack Brennan, Killian McCutcheon; Tommy Hutton, Michael Gaffney, Adam Bowles; Kyle Holden, Ciaran Fitzgerald; Evan English, Eoin Cawley, Jack Milton; Ríogan Doran, James Murphy, Evan Askins. Subs: Daniel Farrell for Bowles (HT), Bowles for Brennan (57 mins)

REFEREE: Hugh Coughlan (Park-Ratheniska)

