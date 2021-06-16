Superb St Joseph’s prove too strong for battling Ballylinan in U-15 ‘A’ Football final

St Joseph’s were more than deserving winners of the 2020 Laois U-15 ‘A’ Football Championship after a fantastic team display in the Centre of Excellence. It was a complete performance from one to fifteen, including the substitutes, that must make St Joseph’s supporters positive about the direction of the club.

St Joseph’s 5-11

Ballylinan 3-5

The victors could not have dreamt off a better start, as within minutes of throw-in strong running from wing-back Jack Deegan allowed Jeremy Kelly a sight at goal, and he buried it into the bottom corner

Ballylinan replied with a point through their marksman Tom Bride, but it really should have been a goal. Bride went in on goals after a long ball caught out the St Joseph’s defence, but keeper Killian Fitzpatrick pulled off a sensational save, and Bride could only boot over the rebound.

St Joseph’s swiftly found their rhythm and pointed four times on the trot to take control. Jeremy Kelly placed over a free, and his teammate, Darragh Farrell, knocked over three further frees from the opposite side of the pitch.

It could have been worse for Ballylinan heading into the first water break but for their goalkeeper Alex McDonagh, who somehow managed to get a fingertip to Calum Delaney’s ferocious strike to stop a second goal.

Ballylinan were being put under immense pressure anytime they neared the St Joseph’s goal, with the opposition packing bodies in front of them and forcing numerous wides. St Joseph’s grabbed the first score after the water break finished, with Darragh Farrell firing over his first from play after some patient build-up.

Ballylinan landed their second point when Cathal Casey broke the line of defence with a charging run and blasted over. However, St Joseph’s replied with points from Jeremy Kelly, Eoin Johnson and Jack Gorman and they went in with a 1-8 to 0-2 half-time advantage.

It looked like the second half would follow the routine of the first early on, as full-forward Jamie O’Brien raised a white flag seconds into the half. Ballylinan couldn’t seem to find a way through the St Joseph’s rear-guard in the first half, but they were given a lifeline when they worked a goal out of nowhere.

Niall Hickey was the goalscorer after some nice passes from half-time substitute Patrick O’Connor and Tom Bride meant Hickey had a tap in at the back post. St Joseph’s responded in character though, as one of their substitutes, Michael Fleming, found the back of the net for them.

St Joseph’s Darragh Farrell fired over from play to leave his side 2-10 to 1-2 to the good as the second water break was whistled for.

At this stage, it looked like there was no way back for Ballylinan. However, credit to them, as they refused to give up and finally got their reward at the recommencement of play. Bride placed over a free, before the same man scored two quick goals to get them right back into the thick of it.

A long ball in from a free by Ballylinan wing-back James Walsh was palmed in by Bride, who was a force to be reckoned with in the square. Moments later and another long ball pumped in from midfielder Cathal Casey was again met by Bride, who this time caught it and finished past the St Joseph’s bodies.

That would be as good as it got for Ballylinan though, as St Joseph’s ruthlessly went down the other end and scored two goals themselves through Reese Halloran and Rian Lafford to end the Ballylinan challenge.

Bride and Farrell exchanged frees before St Joseph’s rounded off the win in style, as full-back Tadgh Dineen came up the field to dispatch a penalty.

ST JOSEPH’S

Scorers: Darragh Farrell 0-6 (0-4 frees), Jeremy Kelly 1-2 (0-1 free), Tadgh Dineen (pen), Michael Fleming, Rian Lafford and Reese Halloran 1-0 each, Eoin Johnson, Jamie O’Brien and Jack Gorman 0-1 each

Team: Killian Fitzpatrick; Evan Brophy, Tadgh Dineen, Michael Dempsey; Robbie Murphy, Callum Hogg, Jack Deegan; Eoin Johnson, Jack Gorman; Rian Lafford, Mikey Murphy, Darragh Farrell; Jeremy Kelly, Jamie O’Brien, Calum Delaney. Subs: Sam Lynch for Deegan (39 mins), Michael Fleming for Delaney (40 mins), Reese Halloran for O’Brien (47 mins)

BALLYLINAN

Scorers: Tom Bride 2-4 (0-3 frees), Niall Hickey 1-0, James Walsh and Cathal Casey 0-1 each

Team: Alex McDonagh; Eoin Dunne, Mikey Walsh, Conor Walsh; Darragh Loughman, Mackenzie McIvor, James Walsh; Patrick Julian, Cathal Casey; Diarmuid Downey, Jack Julian, Eoin Brennan; Tom Bride, Alan Behan, Niall Hickey. Subs: Patrick O’Connor for Downey (HT), Bobby Walsh for Hickey (HT), Sean McHugh for Julian (54 mins), James Hovenden for Dunne (54 mins)

REFEREE: Brendan McCann (Portarlington)

