Laois GAA club receive planning permission for exciting new development

Clough/Ballacolla GAA club have been granted planning permission for a new development in Tinnaragh, Clough.

Laois County Council gave their approval earlier this week for the construction a full size GAA pitch, juvenile GAA pitch, new entrance, access road and parking area.

The appliacation was received on December 11, 2020 and now after over six months, the club are delighted to get their project over the line in terms of the planning permission.

In a statement the club pitch development committee commented;

"This is an exciting moment for our club and it is because of the incredible support of you, our wonderful members. Your continued support has kept us motivated and we look forward to the day in the not-too-distant future when we can start work on the pitches that our future generations will enjoy.

"In the next couple of weeks, we will be producing a Newsletter detailing all the developments on and off the pitch over the last few months.

Thanks, again and as always, for your unwavering support."



