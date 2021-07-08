Draws made for 2021 Laois hurling championships as 2020 finalists kept apart in senior draw

The draws have been made for the 2021 Laois hurling championships. While there are a number of 2020 finals still to played, the draws went ahead with a provision made in the draws for the winners and losers of the relevant finals outstanding.

2020 Senior finalists Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton have been drawn in opposite groups while the winners of the Premier Intermediate final between Portlaoise and The Harps have been drawn in Group A along with Clough-Ballacolla.

The higher grade championships can't start until the 2020 finals are played and Laois are gone out of the championship while the County team also have a league relegation playoff against Westmeath to play in the next few weeks before any club action can begin.

The Senior and Premier Intermediate hurling will see the top team in each group go straight to a semi final while second and third in each group will contest quarter finals. The bottom side in each group will play a relegation playoff.

The Junior and Intermediate is a bit more cut throat with only the top two from each group advancing straight to semi finals with no quarter finals.

Junior 'B' is a bit more complicated due to an odd number of teams. There is one four team group with two three team groups. The top two from the four team group will go straight to semi finals while only the top team from the three team groups will join them in the last four.

The Junior 'C' hurling championship is a straight knockout affair.

Laois Senior Hurling Championship

Group A

Clough-Ballacolla
Rosenallis
The Harps/Portlaoise (2020 Premier Intermediate final)
Castletown

Group B

Borris-Kilcotton
Rathdowney-Errill
Abbeyleix
Camross


Laois Premier Intrmediate Hurling Championship

Group A

Ballinakill
Slieve Bloom
Ballyfin
Rathdowney-Errill

Group B

Loser Portlaoise/The Harps
Clonaslee
Camross
Colt-Shanahoe


Laois Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group A

Clough-Ballacolla
Borris-Kilcotton
Clonad
Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe

Group B

Mountmellick
Trumera
The Harps
Mountrath


Laois Junior 'A' Hurling Championship

Group A 

Rathdowney-Errill
Portlaoise
Camross
Colt-Shanahoe

Group B

Ballypickas
Abbeyleix
Mountrath
Castletown


Laois Junior 'B' Hurling Championship

Group A 

Portlaoise
Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe
Kyle
Rathdowney-Errill

Group B

The Harps
Ballinakill
Rosenallis

Group C

Mountmellick
Clough-Ballacolla
Borris-Kilcotton


Laois Junior 'C' Hurling Championship 

Round 1

Trumera v Castletown
Abbeyleix v Colt-Shanahoe
Ballyfin v Clonaslee


Quarter-final 

Trumera/Castletown v Ballypickas
Abbeyleix/Colt-Shanahoe v Clonad
Ballyfin/Clonaslee v Borris-Kilcotton
Camross v Clough-Ballacolla

