Draws made for 2021 Laois hurling championships as 2020 finalists kept apart in senior draw

The draws have been made for the 2021 Laois hurling championships. While there are a number of 2020 finals still to played, the draws went ahead with a provision made in the draws for the winners and losers of the relevant finals outstanding.

2020 Senior finalists Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton have been drawn in opposite groups while the winners of the Premier Intermediate final between Portlaoise and The Harps have been drawn in Group A along with Clough-Ballacolla.

The higher grade championships can't start until the 2020 finals are played and Laois are gone out of the championship while the County team also have a league relegation playoff against Westmeath to play in the next few weeks before any club action can begin.

The Senior and Premier Intermediate hurling will see the top team in each group go straight to a semi final while second and third in each group will contest quarter finals. The bottom side in each group will play a relegation playoff.

The Junior and Intermediate is a bit more cut throat with only the top two from each group advancing straight to semi finals with no quarter finals.

Junior 'B' is a bit more complicated due to an odd number of teams. There is one four team group with two three team groups. The top two from the four team group will go straight to semi finals while only the top team from the three team groups will join them in the last four.

The Junior 'C' hurling championship is a straight knockout affair.

Laois Senior Hurling Championship

Group A

Clough-Ballacolla

Rosenallis

The Harps/Portlaoise (2020 Premier Intermediate final)

Castletown

Group B

Borris-Kilcotton

Rathdowney-Errill

Abbeyleix

Camross



Laois Premier Intrmediate Hurling Championship

Group A

Ballinakill

Slieve Bloom

Ballyfin

Rathdowney-Errill

Group B

Loser Portlaoise/The Harps

Clonaslee

Camross

Colt-Shanahoe



Laois Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group A

Clough-Ballacolla

Borris-Kilcotton

Clonad

Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe

Group B

Mountmellick

Trumera

The Harps

Mountrath



Laois Junior 'A' Hurling Championship

Group A

Rathdowney-Errill

Portlaoise

Camross

Colt-Shanahoe

Group B

Ballypickas

Abbeyleix

Mountrath

Castletown



Laois Junior 'B' Hurling Championship

Group A

Portlaoise

Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe

Kyle

Rathdowney-Errill

Group B

The Harps

Ballinakill

Rosenallis

Group C

Mountmellick

Clough-Ballacolla

Borris-Kilcotton



Laois Junior 'C' Hurling Championship

Round 1

Trumera v Castletown

Abbeyleix v Colt-Shanahoe

Ballyfin v Clonaslee



Quarter-final

Trumera/Castletown v Ballypickas

Abbeyleix/Colt-Shanahoe v Clonad

Ballyfin/Clonaslee v Borris-Kilcotton

Camross v Clough-Ballacolla