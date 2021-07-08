Tasty clashes await in 2021 Laois football championships as draws made

The draws have been made for the 2021 Laois senior football championships. Laois GAA hosted the draws through Facebook love on Thursday evening and they have thrown up some tasty games, particularly in the opening round of the senior football championship.

Ballyfin and Portarlington will clash in the 2020 championship semi final in the next few weeks but they have been drawn against each other in the opening round of the 2021 championship. That is the pick of the first round games in the senior championship.

The Senior and Intermediate football championships will follow the same format of last year with a backdoor in the early stages before moving on to knockout.

With four groups in the Junior 'A' football championship, the top two in each group will advance to the quarter finals.

Junior 'B' also has four groups but this time, only the group winner will progress straight into the semi finals.

The only straight knockout championship is the Junior 'C.

The full list of draws made on Thursday are below.

Laois Senior football championship Round 1

The Heath v Graiguecullen

St Joseph's v Clonaslee

Rosenallis v Ballylinan

Courtwood v Portlaoise

Stradbally v Arles-Killeen

Emo v O’Dempsey’s

Ballyfin v Portarlington

Ballyroan-Abbey v Killeshin



Laois Intermediate Football Championship Round 1

Timahoe v Park-Ratheniska

O’Dempsey’s v Portlaoise

Mountmellick v Arles-Kilcruise

The Rock v Crettyard



Laois Junior Football championship 'A'

GROUP A

The Harps

Castletown

Portlaoise

Portarlington



Group B

Barrowhouse

The Heath

Ballyroan-Abbey

Errill



Group C

Camross

St Joseph’s

Kilcavan



Group D

Winners Graiguecullen/Spink (Junior 'B' 2020 FINAL)

Annanough

Killeshin



Laois Junior Football Championship 'B'

Group A

Losers of Graiguecullen/Spink

Mountmellick

Timahoe



Group B

Stradbally

Rosenallis

Arles-Killeen



Group C

Kilcotton

The Rock

Emo



Group D

Ballylinan

Portlaoise

Slieve Bloom



Laois Junior Football Championship 'C'

Preliminary Round

Mountrath v Ballyfin

Round 1

Winner Mountrath/Ballyfin v Annanough

The Heath v Rathdowney

Shanahoe v Killeshin

O’Dempsey’s v Clonaslee

St Joseph’s v Park-Ratheniska

Colt v Borris-In-Ossory

Courtwood v Arles-Kilcruise

Ballyroan-Abbey v Kilcavan