Tasty clashes await in 2021 Laois football championships as draws made

The draws have been made for the 2021 Laois senior football championships. Laois GAA hosted the draws through Facebook love on Thursday evening and they have thrown up some tasty games, particularly in the opening round of the senior football championship.
Ballyfin and Portarlington will clash in the 2020 championship semi final in the next few weeks but they have been drawn against each other in the opening round of the 2021 championship. That is the pick of the first round games in the senior championship.
The Senior and Intermediate football championships will follow the same format of last year with a backdoor in the early stages before moving on to knockout.
With four groups in the Junior 'A' football championship, the top two in each group will advance to the quarter finals.
Junior 'B' also has four groups but this time, only the group winner will progress straight into the semi finals.
The only straight knockout championship is the Junior 'C.
The full list of draws made on Thursday are below.
Laois Senior football championship Round 1
The Heath v Graiguecullen
St Joseph's v Clonaslee
Rosenallis v Ballylinan
Courtwood v Portlaoise
Stradbally v Arles-Killeen
Emo v O’Dempsey’s
Ballyfin v Portarlington
Ballyroan-Abbey v Killeshin
Laois Intermediate Football Championship Round 1
Timahoe v Park-Ratheniska
O’Dempsey’s v Portlaoise
Mountmellick v Arles-Kilcruise
The Rock v Crettyard
Laois Junior Football championship 'A'
GROUP A
The Harps
Castletown
Portlaoise
Portarlington
Group B
Barrowhouse
The Heath
Ballyroan-Abbey
Errill
Group C
Camross
St Joseph’s
Kilcavan
Group D
Winners Graiguecullen/Spink (Junior 'B' 2020 FINAL)
Annanough
Killeshin
Laois Junior Football Championship 'B'
Group A
Losers of Graiguecullen/Spink
Mountmellick
Timahoe
Group B
Stradbally
Rosenallis
Arles-Killeen
Group C
Kilcotton
The Rock
Emo
Group D
Ballylinan
Portlaoise
Slieve Bloom
Laois Junior Football Championship 'C'
Preliminary Round
Mountrath v Ballyfin
Round 1
Winner Mountrath/Ballyfin v Annanough
The Heath v Rathdowney
Shanahoe v Killeshin
O’Dempsey’s v Clonaslee
St Joseph’s v Park-Ratheniska
Colt v Borris-In-Ossory
Courtwood v Arles-Kilcruise
Ballyroan-Abbey v Kilcavan
