WATCH Highlights of the Ballinakill GAA hurling festival in Laois

As the dust settles we look back on a fantastic weekend of hurling. Congratulations to our winners Tullaroan and runners up Borris/Kilcotton.
Also well done to player of the tournament Shane Walsh who lit up the hurling field Friday evening and Sunday afternoon.
A big thank you to all who contributed and our voluntary committee meeting who had the vision and commitment to ensure we had a fitting celebration to a club and community legend.
Winners: Tullaroan; Runners Up: Borris/Kilcotton; Shield Winner: Lisdowney; Shield Runner Up: Castletown. Player of the tournament: Shane Walsh (Tullaroan).
