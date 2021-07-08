€20,000 jackpot winner announced in a Laois parish lotto

The big €20,000 jackpot has been won in a Laois town's Catholic parish lotto.
Mountmellick Parish has announced today that their big jackpot has been won.
"Parish Lotto Results for Weds July 7th Numbers: 02, 07, 11, 25. There was one winner of the €20,000 jackpot.
"Heartiest congratulations to Mary Dunne, Garrymore, our newest jackpot winner. Well done Mary, we are delighted. Congrats too to ticket seller Anne Weston.
"We also had two 'match 3' winners: Thomas Flynn (C. Lindley) and Amy, Pat, Darragh & Emily (B. Conroy) winning €40 each."
Next week their jackpot will be €10,000. Lotto tickets are €2 each and are available from the many businesses and individual sellers who support the lotto in Mountmellick. Tickets also available in the Parish Office as well. Thanks for your support and Good Luck." the parish has said.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.