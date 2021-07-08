€20,000 jackpot winner announced in a Laois parish lotto

€20,000 jackpot winner announced in a Laois parish lotto

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The big €20,000 jackpot has been won in a Laois town's Catholic parish lotto.

Mountmellick Parish has announced today that their big jackpot has been won.

"Parish Lotto Results for Weds July 7th Numbers: 02, 07, 11, 25. There was one winner of the €20,000 jackpot.

Child road safety fears in 'massive' Laois housing estates

"Heartiest congratulations to Mary Dunne, Garrymore, our newest jackpot winner. Well done Mary, we are delighted. Congrats too to ticket seller Anne Weston.

"We also had two 'match 3' winners: Thomas Flynn (C. Lindley) and Amy, Pat, Darragh & Emily (B. Conroy) winning €40 each."

Unexpected road closure through busy Laois town

Next week their jackpot will be €10,000. Lotto tickets are €2 each and are available from the many businesses and individual sellers who support the lotto in Mountmellick. Tickets also available in the Parish Office as well. Thanks for your support and Good Luck." the parish has said.

Kyletalesha dump site may become new council native woodland

What pharmacies in Laois are vaccinating the 18-34 year-olds for Covid-19?

List of HSE approved pharmacies

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie