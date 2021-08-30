Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Watch: Silver medal still hasn't sunk in for Portarlington's Paralympian Nicole Turner

Watch: Silver medal still hasn't sunk in for Portarlington's Paralympian Nicole Turner

Nicole Turner competes in the Butterfly final in Tokyo. Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Never in a million years did Nicole Turner expect to be wearing a Paralympic medal but now she is. Watch who the remarkable young Portarlington girl reacted to her silver.

Nicole held off Elizabeth Marks of the USA to claim a Paralympic silver medal in the women’s 50m S6 butterfly. The 19-year-old was second behind Yuyan Jiang from China.

It is the first Paralymic medal for the Garryhinch woman who also contested in Rio and made two other finals in Tokyo. Her sights were firmly fixed on the butterfly.

“Coming into Tokyo and looking back on Rio being so close to that bronze medal . . . the aim after Rio was just to get on the podium in Tokyo. I never in a million years thought it would be silver,” Nicole told RTE.

“To be honest it hasn’t sunk in at all,” said Turner. “I always thought it would be a fight for bronze. I think I was shaking before the race even started," she told RTÉ.

The past five years they have been pretty challenging.

“Within the past two years even because of the way paralympism works people can come up and down in classification and there are new people in there that are new to the S6 category.

“So, even coming in I aimed high to get a medal. But to be honest to reach the podium with the competitiveness in there, it has not sunk in.”

In pictures: Portarlington's Nicole Turner is a sliver star at Tokyo's Paralympics

Dreams came through for Portarlington woman Nicole Turner whose years of work paid off in the pool in Tokyo after she claimed sliver at the Paralymics. Scroll through the pictures from Sportsfile to see some of the action.

WATCH: Portarlington has a Paralympic medalist as Turner claims silver medal

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media