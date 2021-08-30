Watch: Silver medal still hasn't sunk in for Portarlington's Paralympian Nicole Turner

Never in a million years did Nicole Turner expect to be wearing a Paralympic medal but now she is. Watch who the remarkable young Portarlington girl reacted to her silver.

An overjoyed Nicole Turner was shaking with excitement as she spoke to @Darrenfrehill about her brilliant silver medal swim https://t.co/WnFPRxuuVq #rtesport #paralympics #paraswimming pic.twitter.com/t1l0aTCVo5 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 30, 2021

Nicole held off Elizabeth Marks of the USA to claim a Paralympic silver medal in the women’s 50m S6 butterfly. The 19-year-old was second behind Yuyan Jiang from China.

It is the first Paralymic medal for the Garryhinch woman who also contested in Rio and made two other finals in Tokyo. Her sights were firmly fixed on the butterfly.

“Coming into Tokyo and looking back on Rio being so close to that bronze medal . . . the aim after Rio was just to get on the podium in Tokyo. I never in a million years thought it would be silver,” Nicole told RTE.

“To be honest it hasn’t sunk in at all,” said Turner. “I always thought it would be a fight for bronze. I think I was shaking before the race even started," she told RTÉ.

The past five years they have been pretty challenging.

“Within the past two years even because of the way paralympism works people can come up and down in classification and there are new people in there that are new to the S6 category.

“So, even coming in I aimed high to get a medal. But to be honest to reach the podium with the competitiveness in there, it has not sunk in.”