Laois man Gary O'Reilly takes Bronze at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Gary O'Reilly
Portlaoise's Gary O'Reilly has taken Bronze in the Cycling H5 Time Trial at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
On a time of 39:36.46 he took third place in a gruelling competition in intense heat around the motor racing circuit below Mount Fuji.
It was Ireland's fifth medal and comes shortly after Nicole Turner's Silver on Monday.
''I'm completely shocked to be honest – didn’t expect to get the medal. I’m just absolutely delighted" he said afterwards.
"I am so happy to have done it for everyone at home - I did for them.''
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.