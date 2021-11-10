Search

Boy aged 13 who died in tragic hurling accident is mourned

Kilkenny in mourning over death of promising young hurler in tragic accident

The deceased was a pupil of St Kieran's College, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Kilkenny is in mourning following the tragic death of a boy in a freak hurling accident accident.

The accident happened in the grounds of St Kieran's College on Monday and the young student was brought to hospital where he later died. 

Named locally as Harry Byrne (13) from Gowran, it is understood that the first-year student was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital on Monday afternoon after being hit by a sliotar while playing hurling at lunch.

In a statement the school said: “St Kieran’s College deeply regrets that a tragic accident happened at lunchtime on Monday involving a young student of our school. The accident occurred while the students were playing normally.

“This is a terrible tragedy for his family, friends, parish and all in our school community. You will understand the need for privacy at this time. 

“Prayers and offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.”

The statement added: “Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are present with us in the school supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to care for our students at this time.

“The school continues to be open to parents, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance.”

Gardaí are said to be treating it as a tragic accident.

