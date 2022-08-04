Upcoming Laois Club Fixtures for the rest of the week

All tbe fixtures for Laois Club action over the next four days below
04-08-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Portlaoise v Courtwood
Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
McCann Park 19:30 The Rock v Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 2
Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V St Joseph's
Graiguecullen 20:00 Graiguecullen V Annanough
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 2
Kilcavan GAA 19:30 Kilcavan V Slieve Bloom
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 3
Venue tbc 18:30 Colt Shanahoe V Crettyard/Spink
Emo 19:00 St Pauls V Graiguecullen
The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Ballylinan
05-08-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 2
Castletown 19:45 Castletown V Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 1A Round 5
Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 5
Ratheniska 19:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Development Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 18:15 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 5
Timahoe 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Graiguecullen
06-08-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 16:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 18:00 Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph’s
MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Stradbally v Graiguecullen
Midlands Park U-13 'C' Football Development Round 10
McCann Park 12:00 Portarlington V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Emo 12:00 St Pauls v Portlaoise
07-08-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire OMoore Park 13:30 Ballyfin v Emo
MW Hire OMoore Park 15:00 Park Ratheniska v Killeshin
MW Hire OMoore Park 16:30 Rosenallis v Arles Killeen
Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Stradbally 12:00 The Heath v Arles Kilcruise
Annanough 12:00 Winner Ballyroan Abbey / Timahoe v Crettyard
Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
McCann Park 12:00 Loser Ballyroan Abbey / Timahoe v O’Dempsey’s
Norma Booth, Anne Young and Roisin O'Connell -Hussey ( Event Organiser), at the previous Sunflower Power Charity Event , at The Heath House at the weekend. Photo: Michael Scully.
The Cover of The Midweek Pictorial May 12 1928 shows a “ticker tape parade” for Fitzmaurice, Von Huenefeld and Kohl in New York following their successful flight , part of the Fitzmaurice Digital Arch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.