Search

04 Aug 2022

Upcoming Laois Club Fixtures for the rest of the week

Upcoming Laois Club Fixtures for the rest of the week

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

04 Aug 2022 12:53 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

All tbe fixtures for Laois Club action over the next four days below 

04-08-2022 (Thurs)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Portlaoise v Courtwood

Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

McCann Park 19:30 The Rock v Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 2

Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V St Joseph's

Graiguecullen 20:00 Graiguecullen V Annanough

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 2

Kilcavan GAA 19:30 Kilcavan V Slieve Bloom

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 3

Venue tbc 18:30 Colt Shanahoe V Crettyard/Spink

Emo 19:00 St Pauls V Graiguecullen

The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Ballylinan

05-08-2022 (Fri)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 2

Castletown 19:45 Castletown V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 1A Round 5

Castletown 18:30 Castletown V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 5

Ratheniska 19:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Ballinakill Ballypickas

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Development Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

LOETB CoE 18:15 Mountmellick Parish Gaels v Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 5

Timahoe 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Graiguecullen

06-08-2022 (Sat)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire OMoore Park 16:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire OMoore Park 18:00 Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph’s

MW Hire OMoore Park 19:30 Stradbally v Graiguecullen

Midlands Park U-13 'C' Football Development Round 10

McCann Park 12:00 Portarlington V Stradbally Parish Gaels

Emo 12:00 St Pauls v Portlaoise

07-08-2022 (Sun)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire OMoore Park 13:30 Ballyfin v Emo

MW Hire OMoore Park 15:00 Park Ratheniska v Killeshin

MW Hire OMoore Park 16:30 Rosenallis v Arles Killeen

Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 2 Winners (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Stradbally 12:00 The Heath v Arles Kilcruise

Annanough 12:00 Winner Ballyroan Abbey / Timahoe v Crettyard

Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 2 Qualifier (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

McCann Park 12:00 Loser Ballyroan Abbey / Timahoe v O’Dempsey’s

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media