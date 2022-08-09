This weeks Laois club fixtures

Credit: Denis Byrne
09-08-2022 (Tue)
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Kyle 19:00 Kyle V Castletown
Pairc Acragar 19:00 Mountmellick V Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Mountrath 19:00 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group C Round 3
Ballacolla GAA 19:00 Clough-Ballacolla V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17; Football Championship Round 5
Kilcavan 19:00 Mountmellick Parish Gaels “B” V Camross
10-08-2022 (Wed)
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Camross 19:00 Camross V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
The Harps GAA 19:15 The Harps V Clonad
Trumera GAA 19:00 Trumera V Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group C Round 3
Ballypickas 19:00 Ballypickas V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group D Round 3
Ballinakill 19:00 Ballinakill V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group A Round 4
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Portlaoise
Clonaslee 18:30 Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manman's V Raheen Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group B Round 4
O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Camross
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Castletown
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V St Fintan's Mountrath
11-08-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Camross
Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Colt Shanahoe
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Abbeyleix 19:15 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Castletown
Timahoe 19:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Pairc Acragar 19:00 Mountmellick V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group A Round 4
The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 4
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Abbeyleix 18:15 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Rosenallis
12-08-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Borris in Ossory 19:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V St Fintan's Mountrath
The Harps GAA 19:00 The Harps V Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship Phase 2 Q/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard Spink v The Harps
Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship A1 Phase 2 Q/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s v O’Dempsey’s
Páirc Acaragar 18:30 Mountmellick v Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel U-13 Football Championship B Phase 2 Q/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Venue tbc 18:30 Group 2C Runner-up v The Heath
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v Group 2C Third
13-08-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:00 Clough-Ballacolla v The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:30 Rathdowney Errill v Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Colt 19:00 Ballyfin V Clonaslee St Manmans
Trumera 19:00 Slieve Bloom V Camross
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group B Round 3
Camross 17:00 Camross V Portarlington
14-08-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Castletown v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Mountrath 12:30 Trumera V Portlaoise
Durrow 12:30 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Clonad 12:30 Clonad V Colt Shanahoe
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 3
Ballypickas 18:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Clonad/Trumera
Midlands Park U-13; Football Development Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE 11:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise
