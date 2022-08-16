This week's Laois GAA Club Fixtures

All the fixtures for Laois Club action over the next four days below

16-08-2022 (Tues)

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3

Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen V Killeshin

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 3

Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Barrowhouse

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 3

Slieve Bloom 19:00 Slieve Bloom V The Harps

Laois Shopping Centre JFC “C” Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Mountrath 19:00 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rathdowney

Ratheniska 19:00 Park Ratheniska v Timahoe

O’Dempsey’s 19:00 O’Dempsey’s v Courtwood

Tony Byrne Park 19:00 St Joseph’s v Stradbally



17-08-2022 (Wed)

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3

Annanough 20:00 Annanough V St Joseph's

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 3

The Heath 19:00 The Heath V Spink

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 4

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin V Ballyfin Gaels

The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Na Fianna Og

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2B Round 4

Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick Parish Gaels V Ballyroan Abbey

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Stradbally Parish Gaels

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska V O'Dempseys

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 4

Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis v Colt Shanahoe

Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen V Ballylinan

Spink 18:30 Crettyard Spink V The Heath



18-08-2022 (Thurs)

Laois Shopping Centre JFC “B” Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Stradbally 19:00 Stradbally v Mountmellick

Rosenallis 19:00 Rosenallis v Portlaoise

Emo 19:00 Emo v Errill

Camross 19:00 Camross v Ballylinan

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 2

Clonad 18:30 Clonad/Trumera V Rosenallis



19-08-2022 (Fri)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Relegation S/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Arles Killeen v Killeshin



20-08-2022 (Sat)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 3 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Ballyfin

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Stradbally v Clonaslee St Manmans

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Relegation S/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)- tbc

MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 Ballylinan v Emo

Laois Shopping Centre IFC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

McCann Park 19:00 O’Dempsey’s v The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 1A Round 6

Venue tbc 18:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Camross

The Harps GAA 18:00 The Harps V Castletown

Ballacolla 18:00 Clough-Ballacolla V Rathdowney Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 6

Ballyfin 18:00 Na Fianna V Raheen Parish Gaels

Rosenallis GAA 18:00 Rosenallis V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Venue tbc 18:00 Ballinakill Ballypickas V St Fintan's Mountrath

Rathleague 18:00 Portlaoise V Portarlington



21-08-2022 (Sun)

Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 3 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Courtwood v Rosenallis

MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 O’Dempsey’s v Park Ratheniska

Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 3 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Crettyard 12:00 Arles Kilcruise v Timahoe

Stradbally 12:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Camross 11:30 Camross v The Harps / Portlaoise

Venue tbc 11:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Castletown / Ballinakill Ballypickas

Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “A1” S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

Ratheniska 11:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix / St Fintan’s Mountrath

Rosenallis 11:30 Rosenallis v Clough Ballacolla / Ballyfin

Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)

LOETB CoE` 11:30 St Pauls / Portarlington v Rathdowney Errill or Clonad Trumera