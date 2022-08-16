This week's Laois GAA Club Fixtures

All the fixtures for Laois Club action over the next four days below
16-08-2022 (Tues)
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3
Graiguecullen 19:00 Graiguecullen V Killeshin
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group C Round 3
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise V Barrowhouse
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group D Round 3
Slieve Bloom 19:00 Slieve Bloom V The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre JFC “C” Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Mountrath 19:00 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rathdowney
Ratheniska 19:00 Park Ratheniska v Timahoe
O’Dempsey’s 19:00 O’Dempsey’s v Courtwood
Tony Byrne Park 19:00 St Joseph’s v Stradbally
17-08-2022 (Wed)
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 3
Annanough 20:00 Annanough V St Joseph's
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group B Round 3
The Heath 19:00 The Heath V Spink
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 4
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin V Ballyfin Gaels
The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Na Fianna Og
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2B Round 4
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick Parish Gaels V Ballyroan Abbey
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska V O'Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2C Round 4
Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis v Colt Shanahoe
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen V Ballylinan
Spink 18:30 Crettyard Spink V The Heath
18-08-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre JFC “B” Q/final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Stradbally 19:00 Stradbally v Mountmellick
Rosenallis 19:00 Rosenallis v Portlaoise
Emo 19:00 Emo v Errill
Camross 19:00 Camross v Ballylinan
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 2
Clonad 18:30 Clonad/Trumera V Rosenallis
19-08-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Relegation S/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Arles Killeen v Killeshin
20-08-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 3 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Ballyroan Abbey v Ballyfin
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Stradbally v Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Relegation S/finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)- tbc
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 Ballylinan v Emo
Laois Shopping Centre IFC Relegation Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
McCann Park 19:00 O’Dempsey’s v The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 1A Round 6
Venue tbc 18:00 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V Camross
The Harps GAA 18:00 The Harps V Castletown
Ballacolla 18:00 Clough-Ballacolla V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 6
Ballyfin 18:00 Na Fianna V Raheen Parish Gaels
Rosenallis GAA 18:00 Rosenallis V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Venue tbc 18:00 Ballinakill Ballypickas V St Fintan's Mountrath
Rathleague 18:00 Portlaoise V Portarlington
21-08-2022 (Sun)
Laois Shopping Centre SFC Round 3 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Courtwood v Rosenallis
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 O’Dempsey’s v Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre IFC Round 3 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Crettyard 12:00 Arles Kilcruise v Timahoe
Stradbally 12:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Camross 11:30 Camross v The Harps / Portlaoise
Venue tbc 11:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Castletown / Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “A1” S/Finals (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
Ratheniska 11:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix / St Fintan’s Mountrath
Rosenallis 11:30 Rosenallis v Clough Ballacolla / Ballyfin
Midlands Park Hotel Under 13 Hurling Championship “B” Final (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary)
LOETB CoE` 11:30 St Pauls / Portarlington v Rathdowney Errill or Clonad Trumera
