Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Met Éireann launches new daily weather forecast podcast for smart phones and smart speakers

Do you like to listen to the weather forecast?

Met Éireann launches new daily weather forecast podcast for smart phones and speakers

You can listen to the forecast on your alexa Image by hamburgfinn from Pixabay

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Met Éireann has just launched a new daily audio weather forecast available as a podcast recorded by its Joanna Donnelly and its other vital weather forecasters at its Central Analysis and Forecast Office.

The forecaster says this podcast is a convenient, accessible way to find out the weather forecast if you are on the move on smartphone. And if you have a smart speaker at home, set it up to connect to Weather Forecast from Met Éireann and call it anytime to play the latest forecast.

The forecast is updated three times a day – at approximately 6am, 1pm and 6pm – with a detailed weather forecast for today and tonight, the outlook for the week ahead and details on any weather warnings issued.

You can even get a push notification to let you know whenever the latest podcast has been issued– set this up via your podcast app Settings.

Met Éireann weather forecasters are Jean Byrne, Gerry Murphy, Deirdre Lowe, Joanna Donnelly, Michelle Dillon, Siobhán Ryan, Liz Walsh, Elizabeth Coleman, Matthew Martin, Gavin Gallagher, Linda Hughes, Andrew Doran-Sherlock, Paul Downes, Emer Flood, Aoife Kealy and Mark Bowe.

 Search Weather Forecast from Met Éireann on your podcast player – it’s available now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and more, or listen on the player HERE.

PHOTOS: Special new arrival for 'Do it for Dan' Laois family

Residents ‘bored’ in Laois nursing home - HIQA inspection

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media