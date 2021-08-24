Met Éireann launches new daily weather forecast podcast for smart phones and smart speakers

You can listen to the forecast on your alexa Image by hamburgfinn from Pixabay
Met Éireann has just launched a new daily audio weather forecast available as a podcast recorded by its Joanna Donnelly and its other vital weather forecasters at its Central Analysis and Forecast Office.
The forecaster says this podcast is a convenient, accessible way to find out the weather forecast if you are on the move on smartphone. And if you have a smart speaker at home, set it up to connect to Weather Forecast from Met Éireann and call it anytime to play the latest forecast.
The forecast is updated three times a day – at approximately 6am, 1pm and 6pm – with a detailed weather forecast for today and tonight, the outlook for the week ahead and details on any weather warnings issued.
You can even get a push notification to let you know whenever the latest podcast has been issued– set this up via your podcast app Settings.
Met Éireann weather forecasters are Jean Byrne, Gerry Murphy, Deirdre Lowe, Joanna Donnelly, Michelle Dillon, Siobhán Ryan, Liz Walsh, Elizabeth Coleman, Matthew Martin, Gavin Gallagher, Linda Hughes, Andrew Doran-Sherlock, Paul Downes, Emer Flood, Aoife Kealy and Mark Bowe.
Search Weather Forecast from Met Éireann on your podcast player – it’s available now on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and more, or listen on the player HERE.
