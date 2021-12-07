Storm Barra waves as big as four stacked Dublin buses #stormbarra

Storm Barra has caused waves nearly as high as four stacked double decker buses in huge sea swells off the cost of Ireland.
Met Éireann's weather buoy moored of the Cork coast recorded 12.6 metre waves at lunchtime on Tuesday, December 7. That's just over 40 ft in height which is just under the height of four double decker buses stacked on top of one another.
Wind speeds averaged around 90 km/h at the Cork buoy with gusts topping 115 km/h on Tuesday morning as Barra hit Ireland.
Met Éireann has a network of sea buoys with weather monitoring equipment to help with forecasts.
