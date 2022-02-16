WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann issues #StormEunice snow, wind and rain ALERTS #sneachta

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Warning for snow, wind and rain for Storm Eunice for Ireland for Friday.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning was issued for Storm Dudley but it's been followed by an alert for Storm Eunice which will hit Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow.

The Met Éireann Storm Eunice Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warning for Ireland says disruption is likely due to flooding. The warning is currently from 1am on Friday until 3pm on Friday but Met Eireann says it will update the warning on Thursday morning.

The forecaster has issued Status Orange warnings for coastal areas due to the impact of Storm Force 10 Cyclonic winds that will exceed 100 kmph. MORE DETAILS BELOW TWEET.

It’s a quiet start to the week but our weather will turn much more unsettled by mid-week as #StormDudley brings strong winds on Wednesday and #StormEunice brings further strong winds along with heavy rain and possibly snow.️❄️

NATIONAL FORECAST issued at 11.48pm on Wednesday, February 16.

WEDNESDAY: Very windy today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times. Some heavy falls are possible locally bringing a possibility of spot flooding. Strong to gale force southwest to west winds. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees but turning colder from the north later today.

Continuing very windy at night but winds will start to moderate towards morning. Scattered blustery showers will persist through the night, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west with some wintry falls. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, coldest in the early morning.

THURSDAY: A blustery day on Thursday with bright spells and showers, some heavy and with hail. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees generally. Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening, ahead of rain and strengthening winds from Storm Eunice.

Some uncertainty in the details but it will be a wet and potentially very windy night as Storm Eunice approaches from the southwest. Winds are likely to be strongest over the southern half of the country. Heavy rain will push in from the southwest too bringing risks of spot flooding. There will also be falls of sleet and snow with accumulations possible. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees, coldest in the north towards morning.

Friday: Potentially very windy at first, especially in the south, with widespread heavy rain along with falls of sleet and snow. Storm Eunice and its associated rain will clear away through the morning and early afternoon. As the storm clears, fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds will follow in behind bringing much colder conditions along with sunny spells and wintry showers, most frequent over the western half of the country. There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will generally range from 3 to 6 degrees.

Clear spells and wintry showers at first with moderate, occasionally fresh westerly winds. Later in the night, rain will push in from the Atlantic along with strengthening southerly winds. There will be falls of sleet and snow on the leading edge of the rain as it extends eastwards over much of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

Saturday: A wet day with spells of rain and showers, with falls of sleet and snow during the morning. Highest temperatures in the afternoon of 6 to 10 degrees in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds. Temperatures will increase overnight as southwest winds increase strong and gusty along with widespread heavy rain extending from the northwest which will bring risks of spot flooding.

Sunday: A wet morning with widespread heavy rain and localised flooding. The rain will clear away to further wintry showers. Temperatures in the early afternoon will generally range from 6 to 10 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that it will continue generally unsettled with breezy conditions and spells of rain and showers though with a bit of a respite for the early part of Monday.