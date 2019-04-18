Wyclef Jean set for BARE in the Woods

This August, multi Grammy Award Winner Wyclef Jean will be returning to Ireland for the first time in 17 years for BARE in the Woods Festival.

Taking place at Naas Racecourse, Co Kildare on Friday, August 23 BARE in the Woods will commence at 5pm, with Wyclef Jean headlining from 9.30pm.

As the founder and guiding member of The Fugees, Wyclef Jean has written, performed and produced a host of hit records with chart topping artists Shakira, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child and Whitney Houston, successfully selling 100 million records worldwide.

Recent projects include ‘Dimelo’ performed in collaboration with X-Factor winners, Rak-Su, which rose to the top of the UK charts in less than a week, together with his latest project, Wyclef Goes back to School, in a collaboration with students he met while touring colleges across the United States, featuring singles Demons Enjoy, Baba and Faded Butterfly.

With limited capacity, the BARE in the Woods event will be Wyclef’s first appearance in Ireland since his legendary Witness Show in 2002. Ticket holders can opt for BARE’s Boutique, VIP corporate packages to benefit from their own private room with bar and exclusive views of the stage.

BARE in the Woods promoters commented: “BARE in the Woods is thrilled to be bringing Wyclef Jean back to Ireland for the first time in 17 years for what will be an amazing event. With a number of supporting acts to be announced in the coming weeks, this promises to be Ireland’s concert of the summer. We will be incorporating our boutique flair into all aspects of the event, particularly our limited VIP packages. Wyclef Jean is an incredible artist and certainly won’t disappoint Irish fans!”

The multi award winning BARE in the Woods Festival has become one of Ireland’s leading festivals, featuring acts who don’t regularly play Ireland in order to reward fans and ensure the brand continues to stand out amongst industry competitors.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Wednesday April 24 via Ticketmaster, costing €49.50 for a standard ticket and €65 for VIP. Corporate packages are also available on request.

For more details, visit: www.barefestival.com