Free Laois Heritage Week photography event to provide a portal into past times

Local development company, Midlands Science, is inviting the public to explore the history of photography with renowned photographer Veronica Nicholson during Laois Heritage Week 2019.

Veronica is a photographic artist and educator, with a Masters’ degree in Digital Art, and she lives here in the Midlands.

Jackie Gorman is the CEO of Midlands Science.

"Join us for national Heritage Week with a science twist on August 21 in Portlaoise.

"Photography has been with us since 1839, even before the famine, and so photographs provide a magical portal into past times.

"It continues to this day to be a great hobby for people, and estimates suggest that more than 1 trillion photos were taken in 2018 alone. Veronica will explain what exactly happened in 1839 and how photography has developed over time, both as a process and as a pastime.

"Most importantly, we are encouraging those attending to bring along old photographs and cameras on the day so that together we can explore the stories behind the images and the history of photography and how it relates to our everyday lives."

There is no doubt that photographs offer an invaluable representation of Ireland’s history and heritage and in the current world of digital photography, many people are not as inclined to print their images, often losing precious memories that may never see the light of day.

Veronica said she is looking forward to delving into this event.

"I am delighted to host this special photographic event and to work with Midlands Science during Heritage Week 2019 in Laois.

"Old photographs and historical images can offer a fascinating and comprehensive insight into Irish life from decades gone by and can showcase how much change has taken place before modern society and a new Ireland emerged.

"I am really looking forward to delving into this, and encourage people to bring along any old cameras they may have as well as their cherished family portraits that may have been preserved for generations, local street scenes or Irish landscapes or even unplanned shots of people just living life, as they provide a really special glimpse into family history and to the past.," she said.

This unique event entitled, ‘Light Tales, Photography History’ will take place from 4pm – 5pm on August 21 in Portlaoise Library. Admission is free and the event in suitable for people of all ages. For further information and booking please contact Jackie Gorman on 0579323902 or at jgorman@midlandsscience.ie

