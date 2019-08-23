Meet the alpacas at Hushabye Farm

There’s an unusual event combining zoology with crafts taking place this weekend at Hushabye Farm in Killeigh, where people can meet the alpacas and take part in a ceramics workshop.

Meet the alpacas on Hushabye Farm Alpaca Spend the afternoon with them in Killeigh. Enjoy a picnic on the farm and work with the alpacas for the day, walking and feeding them. Get your face painted, make some ceramic alpacas and take them home, and hear stories of the Magic of the Slieve Bloom Mountains from local author Jason O'Neills book, which can be purchased on the day.

The event takes place this Saturday, August 24, from 2pm to 5pm.

Tickets priced €15 are available through the Dunamaise Arts Centre, contact 05786 63355.