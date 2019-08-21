Banksy-inspired art project open to local artists

There’s a chance for local artists to take part in a special project inspired by the work of street artist, Banksy.

A group of people in Tramore are organising a weekend of Banksy inspired art to pay tribute to man, the art and the messages of his artwork. The idea is to have Banksy inspired art in our town that will be created by 30 selected artists from all around Ireland and Europe. The artists will be chosen through an application process.

It's open for anyone once they are over 18 and it is a not for profit event/project that organisers hope to run every year.

