Live televised tribute to the late Gay Byrne

RTÉ is to broadcast a special Late Late Show in tribute to Gay Byrne tonight, Tuesday November 5 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.



The 90 minute live special will include contributions from Gay’s many friends and colleagues across the world of entertainment and beyond including Bob Geldof, Andrea Corr, Pat Kenny, John Sheahan and Mary McAleese.

The Irish broadcasting legend passed away aged 85 on Monday November 4.