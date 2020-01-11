Angelic sounds in Laois with top harpist

Celebrate the hope and magic of a new year with a dazzling feast of music, when Alina Bzhezhinska Quartet comes to Portlaoise in February 2020 as part of a Music Network Tour.

If you think the harp is for angels then Alina Bzhezhinska and her quartet will set you right. She brings a new perspective to this supposedly dainty instrument, taking the ground-breaking work of Alice Coltrane in the 1960s as a stepping-off point for her own flighty improvisations and sonic adventures.

Capable of high-octane lapel-grabbing statements, she can also create extraordinary lyricism and soul within her own compositions and this versatility and curiosity has marked her out as a pioneer in the field of Jazz Harp. Now there’s two words you don’t often hear in the same sentence, but let’s get used to them because this musician is here to stay, constantly challenging the notion of boundaries in music, roughing up the harp with tones and textures that would ruffle many an angel wing.

Alina Bzhezhinska is one of the most exciting and dynamic harpists based in the UK. Her imaginative programmes have established her reputation as a harpist of exceptional accomplishment. She has had the honour of playing at European Parliament, at the Queen’s 80th-birthday celebrations at Balmoral Castle and at the King of Thailand’s birthday celebrations in Bangkok.

Alina studied at the F. Chopin Academy of Music in Warsaw, Poland (Masters in Arts), and The University of Arizona, USA (Masters in Music Performance). She has performed with many major European orchestras including the Young World Symphony Orchestra, the National Opera in Warsaw and the Scottish Opera.

She also performed at the Edinburgh International Harp Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, Glasgow Jazz Festival and the World Harp Congress in Sydney, Australia.

Her jazz quartet album Inspiration was released to a high critical acclaim by Ubuntu Music in June 2018.

Featuring Alina Bzhezhinska on harp, Tony Kofi on saxophones, Larry Bartley on double bass, and Joel Prime on drums and percussion

The venue is St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Market Square, Portlaoise, on Sunday, February 9, at 6pm.

Ticket are priced €5 for students, adults €12. For bookings telephone Dunamaise Arts Centre on 057 8663355, or go online at www.dunamaise.ie.

This event is promoted by Laois County Council Arts Office, Music Generation Laois and Dunamaise Arts Centre.