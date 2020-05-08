Hollywood star among guests for new Marty Morrissey show on RTE Player

Marty Morrissey has called on some friends from the world of sport, comedy, music and TV to join him in the new series ‘Marty in the Shed’ for RTÉ Player.

Starting on May 10, four episodes will be released every Sunday evening to bring a new entertainment show to audiences at home.

Filmed via Zoom in Marty's shed in the backyard of his West Clare home, each episode will offer viewers a variety of entertainment, from comedy sketches, fun games, musical performances to conversations with leading Irish entertainers and influencers.

In the first episode, Marty speaks to Emmy Award-winning actor Chris O’Dowd from LA about how he’s coping with quarantine life and potty training his two young sons. Chris O'Dowd tells Marty about his Irish neighbours in LA and reveals how he hangs out with more Irish people now compared to when he lived in London. Marty talks about the time Chris O'Dowd was the Roscommon Minor goalkeeper.

O'Dowd shows Marty his dog 'Potato' and says he is dying to return home to Ireland once restrictions lift. Also joining from the US is Instagram star Erika Fox ‘Retro Flame’ in New York City for a game of animals as Gaeilge. Comedy will come from Oliver Callan and the Kilfenora Céilí Band will bring viewers a special socially distanced performance.

The talented Al Foran will introduce the second episode as Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino. Marty gets his GAA fix as he chats to Mayo footballer Aidan O’Shea and his girlfriend Kristin McKenzie Vass. Nicky Byrne speaks to Marty about self-isolation, followed by a penalty shootout with Nicky's children. Broadcaster and athlete Anna Geary chats to Marty about all things sport and life in quarantine with her husband. There will also be a special performance by Martin Hayes of The Gloaming from his Spanish home, followed by a virtual tour of his house in Spain.

Conor Sketches will introduce the third episode as Joe Brolly from Florida. Marty will be speaking to Irish hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald while the season is on hold. Feeling nostalgic and missing 'Dancing With The Stars'? No problem, Marty will be catching up with his old dance partner Ksenia Zsikhotska. The Galway Tenors will also bring viewers a stunning performance via Zoom.

Throughout the series, audiences can expect interviews from comedian Alison Spittle in London, Aoibhín Garrihy, Bernard O’Shea, Sean Costello from the Galway Tenors, Mike Denver and Rob Heffernan.



Marty Morrissey said: “It’s certainly a bit different to be presenting a show from my Shed in my backyard in West Clare on the Wild Atlantic Way but here goes! I’m deeply honoured to be given this opportunity on the RTÉ Player as I meet new and old friends who will be joining me from all over Ireland, USA, UK & Spain as we all try to cope with this world pandemic. We all need to stay safe right now and stay at home and hopefully, we can bring a smile to your face for just a half an hour on RTÉ Player."