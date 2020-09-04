Register to Explore Laois and be in with a chance to win a Walking Goodie Bag

Laois Sports Partnership is inviting everyone to #ExploreLaois with them during September.

Walkers simply have to register and tell everyone where is their favourite place to walk, to be in with a chance to win one of 100 free walking goody bags.

"In the run up to National Walking Day on September 27, which is part of European Week of Sport (September 23-30), we want the people of Laois to join us to get out and #BeActive by exploring the beautiful amenities Laois has to offer.

"We are encouraging everyone to #BeActive #WalkYourTown, #WalkYourArea and find #HiddenGems on our doorstep.

"We are linking with our partners Get Ireland Walking & Laois Tourism to share suggestions of where to walk throughout the month," laois Sports Partnership says.

You will be able to use Coillte amenities, Waterways Ireland’s Waterways and Blueways, Irish Heart Foundation Slí na Sláinte routes, Sport Ireland’s outdoor trails and the National Parks & Gardens across the county.

Register on EVENTBRITE for “EXPLORE LAOIS”, to be in with a chance of winning a Walking Goody Bag, with a hat, a phone/key pouch and a high vis vest.

100 prize winners will randomly selected and contacted by email.

Just add your contact details and tell them where is your favourite place in Laois to walk and explore.

REGISTER HERE

Share a photo or video of your walk with them on social media. See the Facebook event here.

Tag @LaoisLSP and @GetIreWalking and don't forget to use #BeActive #NationalWalkingDay #WalkYourTown #WalkYourArea and #HiddenGems!