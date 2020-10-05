Comedian Deirdre O'Kane set to host new Saturday night chat show on RTÉ One

A brand new talk show helmed by comedian Deirdre O'Kane is set to brighten dark winter nights on Saturdays this November on RTÉ One.

The six-part series, Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny, will uncover what makes some of Ireland’s best loved personalities tick and celebrate careers which have entertained the nation via stage and screen.

Deirdre will get up close and personal with a number of the country's most renowned names in intimate conversations which promise both humour and insight as they reminisce over career highlights and share personal experiences and memories. Peppered throughout with favourite clips of her subjects' work, Deirdre will accompany guests down memory lane with buoyant, fun-filled chats which may reveal to viewers a different side of their favourite Irish celeb.

Speaking about the announcement, Deirdre O’Kane said: “It's been a long-held dream of mine to do a show like this where I get to sit down and have a proper chat with fellow performers, creatives and comrades in entertainment.

“The aim is definitely to have a bit of craic with it, but I think we'll also get genuine insight into how our guests were inspired to do what they do and how they forged their paths. I'm really fired up at the prospect, I have to say; I'm biased of course but I do think it'll make for a great watch!"

"We are delighted that Ireland's comedy queen is joining our new weekend line-up on RTÉ One with her brand-new show Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny. We are looking forward to her and her guests whipping up some much welcome laughs and smiles on Saturday night," said John McHugh, RTÉ Group Head of Entertainment and Music.

Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny is the latest entertainment show to be announced as RTÉ moves to brighten up its weekend schedule and give audiences more to laugh about this Autumn/Winter.

As previously announced last week, a brand new series of Amy Huberman’s Finding Joy will begin on Saturday October 10th and The Den with Ray D'Arcy, Zig, Zag and Dustin is coming to Sunday nights from November.