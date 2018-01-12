If you are aged 16 - 24 and stuck in a rut in Laois, help is at hand

Young Laois people who are looking for a change of direction, can get expert help to kickstart their new path.

Youth Work Ireland Laois has launched a new programme called Footsteps, aimed at supporting young people on their own unique journey.

The programme is designed for young people aged 16 to 24 who feel they have hit "roadblocks" in their career and education, and want to explore their options and potential.

"Life planning can be a challenging experience, full of decisions, pressure, and uncertain expectations. Footsteps will provide support with each step, whether you need help in CV writing, finding a course, developing skills, or gaining work experience," said YWI Laois chairperson Clive Davis.

Drop in to an information night about Footsteps, on Tuesday evening January 30 at 7pm, at their base, in Unit D, James Fintan Lalor House, JFL Avenue, Portlaoise, which is above Subway.