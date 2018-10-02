Playschool gets biggest funding from community enhancement Portartlington Graigucullen district

A Portarlington community pre-school has received the biggest sum in the annual Community Enhancement Progamme for one of the municipal districts in Laois.

Sports clubs, residents groups, community centres and community development associations are among other groups int eh Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District to have also benefited.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Chairman of the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) in Laois, revealed details of the grant recipients.

"Every group that applied for funding got funding," he said.

Cill Begg Manor Residents Assoc €1,000; Ballylynan Youth Group €1,000; Killeshin Active retirement €1,000; Kilnacourt residence Assoc Port €1,000; Landsdowne & Castlerea Residents Assoc. €1,000; Old Community Centre Vicarstown €800; Stradbally Flower Club €1000; Port Coder Dojo €1,000; Port Foroige €600; Teac-Tom Stradbally €1,000; Vicarstown Youth Club €1,000; Wolfhill Dev Assoc €995; T&S United Soccer Club Timahoe €,1000; Donanne ResidentsAssoc €1180; Voice of Migrants Ireland €1,180; Fourth Port Scouts €1,200; Port Youth Club €1,222; Timahoe Parents Assoc €2,400; Droimnín Residents Assoc €3,190; Wolfhill Athletic football club €3,500; Timahoe Community Devolopment Association €4,000; the Glen Residents Association Port €4,500; The Port Project Garda Youth Diversion Project Portarlington €4,500; Emo Old School Restoration Committee €9,000; Timahoe Community Hall €9,898; The Swan Devolopment Assoc €9,000; Stradbally Community Devolopment Association €9,000; Tir na nÓg pre school €10,647; Portarlington Mens Shed €1,500.

The grants are funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Community Enhancement Programme 2018.

The programme aims support projects that would improve the quality of life for residents in disadvantaged urban and rural areas providing tangible supports.