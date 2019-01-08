Operation Transformation walks take off around Laois this weekend

The New Year brings new opportunities to get out into your community and get active, that is the goal of Operation Transformation walks in Laois this week.

Once again as part of the plan to get the nation moving, Operation Transformation will host walks across the country on Saturday, January 12.

The walks are being held in conjunction with Sport Ireland and the Local Sports Partnerships will take place across 26 counties at 11AM.

Laois Sports Partnership will be hosting four walks in Laois on the morning of January 12 in different parts of the county.

The walks will be held in the beautiful surroundings of Emo Court, Ballykilcavan House, Capponellagh Woods, Durrow and Portlaoise Sli na Slainte route.

This event is part of a nationwide initiative to promote the message that walking is a fun way for people to get active as part of a healthier lifestyle.

These Laois walks have been made possible by Laois Sports Partnership joining forces with walking volunteers from across Laois such as Port Trail Walking Group, Mountmellick Walking Group, Mountrath Walking Group, Portlaoise Stepping Out Walking Club, Cullohill Walking Club and Slieve Bloom Walkers.

Caroline Myers, Co-ordinator of Laois Sports Partnership said this event is a great way to kick start an active and healthy New Year with a walk to suit all ages and abilities and an opportunity to join in a fun family event.

See the times and starting points of Operation Transformation walks here: Emo Court 5k – Meet at Emo Community Centre at 11am. Ballykilcavan House 3k & 5k – Meet at Ballykilcavan House, Stradbally at 11am. Capponellagh Woods 5k & 8k – Meet The Square, Durrow at 11am. Portlaoise Slí na Slainte 5k – Meet at Portlaoise Leisure Centre at 11am.

Register online at Eventbrite or on the day. All walks are free.

Participants are also welcome to join Parkrun on the day. Parkrun is a free 5km timed course which takes place every Saturday at 9.30am on Vicarstown Canal Bank, Vicarstown.

Parkrun is suitable for walkers, joggers and runners of all ages! You will need to register for free at www.parkrun.ie before attending.

The first episode of Operation Transformation will air on RTE One on Wednesday, January 9 at 9.35pm.