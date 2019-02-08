Learn skills that could save a life at Laois training sessions

People in Laois who want to acquire skills that could someone's life will be able to avail of training around the county in February.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) will provide training which individuals or groups can avail of, free of charge. The an Irish Heart Foundation recognised course but is non-certified.

It includes the following:

- Recognition of cardiac arrest

- Hands-only CPR for adults

- Recognition and treatment of choking for adults

- A demonstration of the use of an AED/Defibrillator

The three evenings for training, dates and venues are as follows: Wednesday, February 13 at the Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix; Monday, February 18 at the Portarlington Community Centre (beside Leisure Centre); Thursday, February 21 at the Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise.

Training commences at 7.30 p.m.

Please email colm.dunne@hse.ie with name/s and contact details who wish to attend.