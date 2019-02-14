Ballyroan Vintage raises thousands of euro for community hospital

Ballyroan Vintage have gone the extra mile for the services provided at Abbeyleix hospital by raising thousands for the facility.

Dan Kinsella, chairman of Ballyroan Vintage, presented a cheque for €4,600 to Tom Lawlor, Margaret Hennessy and Dr John Madden on behalf of Friends of Abbeyleix Hospital.

Ballyroan Vintage members Paddy Carroll, John Lalor, Michael Whelan, Harry Carter, John, Patricia and Casey McEvoy attended the presentation.

Chairman Marty Rohan and committee member Mick Murray were unable to attend.

Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit is a residential care unit, caring for persons over the age of 65 years who are from around Laois.