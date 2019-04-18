Overwhelming support from Laois community in aid of Mary Claire Knowles

Following on from the recent sell-out Fashion Show, Timahoe Community Hall recently presented a cheque to Anthony and Rose Knowles, parents of Mary Claire Knowles.

The committee would like to thank all the sponsors, attendees, models and all those who contributed on the night in front and behind stage.

They were overwhelmed with the success on the night and were delighted to be in a position to make this presentation of €5,135 to Mary Claire’s parents.

The committee wishes Mary Claire the very best with her future treatment to help her overcome a severe form of epilepsy.