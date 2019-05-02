Rosenallis school invites you to support annual clothes collection

The people of Rosenallis and surrounding areas are being urged to support the annual clothing collection in aid of the Laois National School.

Bags can be dropped to the school on Friday, May 17 and Thursday, May 23 between 9-9.30 1.30-3 pm

Clean reusable ladies, gents and children’s clothes are welcome as are paired shoes, bags and belts.

No bed linen, curtains, duvets or cuddly toys.

For more details email rosenallis@eircom.net

Phone 0578628663 Tue or Thur 9 - 12.45 pm