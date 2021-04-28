BEWARE: Major supermarket chain recalls burgers due to presence of salmonella

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for a batch of burger products from Iceland due to the presence of Salmonella.

Iceland is recalling batches of its 'Luxury 4 Hoisin Duck Quarter Pounder burgers' due to the presence of Salmonella.

Product

Country Of Origin: United Kingdom

Iceland Luxury 4 Hoisin Duck Quarter Pounder burgers; pack size: 454g; best before date: 20/09/2022

"The above batch of frozen Iceland Luxury 4 Hoisin Duck Quarter Pounder burgers is being withdrawn due to the presence of Salmonella," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"Point-of-sale product withdrawal notices will be displayed in Iceland stores."

Nature Of Danger

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale product withdrawal notice in stores where the affected batch were sold. Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.