‘Essential Conversations’: IACP and Blindboy Boatclub host free mental health conference this week

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) will host ‘Essential Conversations with IACP’ this Friday, a free virtual conference with podcaster, and author Blindboy Boatclub as MC and Deborah Frances-White of The Guilty Feminist as Keynote speaker.

The IACP is the largest and longest-standing Counselling and Psychotherapy Association in Ireland. The conference, which marks the organisation’s 40 years in operation, will highlight the importance of speaking about mental health and wellbeing.

Research from IACP shows that one in three adults in Ireland feel that the pandemic and related restrictions has had a substantial impact on exacerbating stress and tension, with increasing numbers indicating recent experience of depression (11% of all adults), loneliness or isolation (16% of all adults). This conference will examine a range of issues through conversations and encourage those experiencing difficulties to seek help.

IACP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lisa Molloy said: "For many, mental health issues are a part of daily life and we can see from our research the significant impact of the pandemic on mental health. Marking IACP’s 40th Anniversary, our upcoming Public Event, Essential Conversations with IACP will highlight that conversations about mental health are essential.

"By talking openly about mental health issues, we can raise awareness, remove barriers, and create space for people to feel comfortable and supported.”

The event will feature a wide range of speakers and topics with practical advice on integrating positive mental health into everyday life. Panels include parenting advice, body image, using sports as therapy and inclusion and diversity in therapy.

This event promotes the positive benefits of counselling and psychotherapy on mental health through open conversation, promoting awareness, and sharing real-life experiences. We will hear panel discussions with speakers that include Dr Joshua Wolrich MBBS MRCS, Intuitive Eating Ireland, Síle Seoige, Shane Carthy, Lindsay Peat, Mary Kate Slattery, Dil Wickremasinghe and Joanne O’Riordan, with a keynote discussion from Deborah Frances-White.

Blindboy Boatclub, a positive mental health advocate and proponent of cognitive behavioural therapy, will chat with experts in the field of mental health.

Blindboy Boatclub says “as a former student of psychotherapy, and a lifelong lover of psychotherapeutic theory, I’m really looking forward to the event.”

This free conference is for anyone who would like to understand more about counselling and psychotherapy and their role in mental health and wellbeing. It will also provide practical tips on how to integrate positive mental health into daily lives.

Essential Conversations with IACP takes place virtually on Friday, May 14th at 10am and you can register for this free event via the link HERE.