Laois village to get €50,000 community boost

Camross is getting a €50,000 boost for a project that will improve community life and help biodiversity in the village near the Slieve Bloom mountains.

The Camross Parish Development Association project is one of 25 projects nationwide to be funded under 2021 CLÁR Programme.

The money received will go towards delivering a Community Garden in the new Camross Village Park with the aim of providing a destination where people can meet, garden and experience healthy outdoor space with fruit trees, edible landscaping, and rich biodiversity.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming welcomed the funding.

"We should never take for granted the work these community groups complete in our rural communities. The development of these outdoor areas create spaces and safe areas for families & friends in our community to meet.

"I would like to wish Camross Parish Development Association the very best of luck with their new project and thank everyone involved for all their work in the community," said the Fianna Fáil TD.

Laois Offaly Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan was also happy for the village.

“I am very pleased that €50,000 has been granted to the development association in Camross for the Community Garden

"Community groups the Camross Parish community group is a prime example of how community associations can get things done at local level. I thank the community for their work and wish them every success with their new garden," he said.

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Cllr Conor Bergin also welcomed the announcement.

"I want to commend Camross Parish Development Association on all their hard work to date on developing a new Camross Village Park and Community Garden.

"The community have been very active over the last few years in improving local facilities in the Camross parish and all credit is due to them for their efforts," said the Fine Gael representative for the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

It is one of the projects announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, to get a share of €810,000 in funding under CLÁR. The scheme has delivered over €5.7 million for projects across the country in 2021.

“The projects receiving funding today will help to channel the real sense of pride that people in rural Ireland have in their localities and their environment.

“Funding for such community-led projects is at the very core of the Government’s vision for rural Ireland as set out in Our Rural Future," said the Minister.

CLÁR is a targeted investment programme for rural areas that aims to provide funding for small infrastructural projects.