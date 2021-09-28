Search

28/09/2021

Details map for Laois town key to developing a local vision

Laois County Council inviting bids for survey contract

mountrath

Mountrath Square

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Mountrath looks set to be mapped in detail as part of the process of developing a plan for the town.

The likelihood of a topographical survey being carried out on the town was confirmed to Cllr James Kelly at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, told councillors that a scope of works for a topographical survey for the centre of Mountrath towill be prepared in the coming weeks. He said a private firm will be contracted to do the work and tenders have been invited for the work.

“It will be a very details survey of the centre of the town which will feed in for the area plan developed by the community,” he said. 

A topographical survey involves the preparation of to scale maps, drawings, models and 3D images which include all natural and man-made features. 

He was replying to a motion from the Independent councillor who called for a survey to aid in providing a planning and design report re new road layouts, cycle ways, public realm, lighting.

Cllr Kelly welcomed the news and hoped that there could be a meeting with the surveyors selected.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, also happy with the development. He said proper plans are needed for all the towns so that money can be sought to realise community projects.

The Mountrath Town Strategy Group was set up to help create a Town Plan for Mountrath with the support of Laois Leader, LCDC, Laois Partnership Company and Laois County Council.

Extensive consultation has already take place under the Reimagine Mountrath banner to develop a sustainable plan for the town.

Conor Ganlynews@leinsterexpress.ie

