Search

02/10/2021

WRAP up your mental health in Laois

Wellness Recovery Action Plan launches with Laois CONNECTS

WRAP up your mental health in Laois

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

For the next few months as we head into the Autumn and Winter, there will be lots of  comments about making sure  you are all wrapped up and cosy when  heading out into the outdoors.

Indeed it is important to maintain body heat at this time of year.

However, it is also important that we keep our mind  “all wrapped up” as well.  The WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) programme is an ideal opportunity to explore personal wellbeing and to develop an action plan.

Laois Connects and Mental Health Ireland are hosting the October  WRAP programme.

The WRAP® - is a wellness and recovery approach that helps people to

  1. Decrease and prevent intrusive or troubling feelings and behaviours;
  2. Increase personal empowerment;
  3. Improve quality of life;
  4. Achieve their own life goals and dreams.

The WRAP Facilitators will guide participants to  developing their  own WRAP®, identify the wellness tools that will most benefit you and learn how to use these tools when needed, every day or when you have particular feelings or experiences. Upon registration all participants will be provided with a free copy of the WRAP book after session one.

The  key elements of WRAP® include creating your personal Wellness Toolbox, a Daily Maintenance Plan. Core to these is supporting participants to create their personal  Action Plan that sets out  identify triggers and early warning  signs of stress. Other topics addressed include crisis planning for the unexpected moments and challenges in life and  post-crises planning

Finola Colgan & Billy Vaughan, Development Officers and WRAP Facilitators with MHI, will deliver this programme in partnership with Laois Connects .

The  WRAP dates are Fridays 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th October from 10.00am > 12.30pm and will be facilitated by  Finola Colgan and Bill Vaughan Development Officer Mental Health Ireland. To get the zoom link please email finola@mentalhealthireland.ie or 086 8353387

The programme is provided free of charge along with the WRAP book that will support your journey of participation.

More on WRAP here.

 

Rory's Stories coming to Laois for mental health month Laois Connects

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media