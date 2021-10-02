WRAP up your mental health in Laois

For the next few months as we head into the Autumn and Winter, there will be lots of comments about making sure you are all wrapped up and cosy when heading out into the outdoors.

Indeed it is important to maintain body heat at this time of year.

However, it is also important that we keep our mind “all wrapped up” as well. The WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) programme is an ideal opportunity to explore personal wellbeing and to develop an action plan.

Laois Connects and Mental Health Ireland are hosting the October WRAP programme.

The WRAP® - is a wellness and recovery approach that helps people to

Decrease and prevent intrusive or troubling feelings and behaviours; Increase personal empowerment; Improve quality of life; Achieve their own life goals and dreams.

The WRAP Facilitators will guide participants to developing their own WRAP®, identify the wellness tools that will most benefit you and learn how to use these tools when needed, every day or when you have particular feelings or experiences. Upon registration all participants will be provided with a free copy of the WRAP book after session one.

The key elements of WRAP® include creating your personal Wellness Toolbox, a Daily Maintenance Plan. Core to these is supporting participants to create their personal Action Plan that sets out identify triggers and early warning signs of stress. Other topics addressed include crisis planning for the unexpected moments and challenges in life and post-crises planning

Finola Colgan & Billy Vaughan, Development Officers and WRAP Facilitators with MHI, will deliver this programme in partnership with Laois Connects .

The WRAP dates are Fridays 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th October from 10.00am > 12.30pm and will be facilitated by Finola Colgan and Bill Vaughan Development Officer Mental Health Ireland. To get the zoom link please email finola@mentalhealthireland.ie or 086 8353387

The programme is provided free of charge along with the WRAP book that will support your journey of participation.

More on WRAP here.