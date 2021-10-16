Big change in Laois for Portlaoise's changing 'girls' choir

SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church, Portlaiose
Big change is underway in Portlaoise where boys voices are likely to soon be heard in a primary school mass choir for the first time
Portlaoise Parish has announced that for over 40 years there has been a girl's choir at 10am Sunday Mass in Portlaoise.
Sarah Troy is taking over from Catherine Quigley who has retired as choir mistress.
Part of the change will see the Choir opening its membership to primary school boys as well.
The Parish says anyone who would like to join, girls and boys, can come along to the Parish Centre on Friday, October 22 at 3.30pm.
