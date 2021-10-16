Laois St Vincent De Paul Charity shop needs your help

St Vincent De Paul
St Vincent’s De Paul in Mountrath is looking for help in the local community in the form of volunteers and donations as the prepare to reopen after the Covid-19 lockdowns.
If you have some time to spare and would like to help out a worthy charity in the area the Laois shop asks that please email your name number to vincents.mountrath@svp.ie
They also say the shop is reopening soon in the Macra Hall on Main Street. As well as recruiting volunteers they're also hoping people can donate.
"We accept donations of clean wearable clothing, school uniforms, fashion accessories and jewellery, shoes, blankets, curtains and duvet covers (no duvets please), cds, books, vinyl, antiques & bric-a-brac from 10.30-4pm Tuesday– Friday at the Macra Hall," said the appeal.
