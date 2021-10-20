Search

20/10/2021

'Unfortunate' that 'second-hand' Portlaoise playground equipment being used in new Laois playground

Disability play equipment on way for Portlaoise playground

The playground at Portlaoise Leisure Centre

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Used playground equipment used in Portlaoise is being redeployed to another part of Laois according to councillor who described it as hand me downs, a claim that was by colleagues who claims too much resources is going to the county town.

The claims were made at the Portarlington Graigucullen Municipal District meeting where the issue of the Doonane playground was raised with Laois County Council.

Cllr Ben Brennan enquired about responsibility of maintenance of public playgrounds around the county. He is involved in a new Doonane facility in the southeast of the county.

"We (local people) have to put in the money to fence it...I thought the council would be responsible," he said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, was backed by two councillors when he said it was 'unfortunate' that the playground equipment being installed was 'the leftovers from Portlaoise'.

"I don't think it is great to see hand me downs coming from Portlaoise," he said.

The meeting was told by Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, that efforts had been made for years in Doonane to have a playground. She described what they were getting as 'second hand'. Cllr Moran said there is more to Laois than Portlaoise. 

"We don't get the same fair share of funding as Portlaoise ... It is the county town but there are people who live outside Portlaoise," he said.

She instanced the roads spend as an example of insufficient funds being spent outside the central area which takes in Portlaoise

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, said the equipment would be installed in November.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media