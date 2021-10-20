'Unfortunate' that 'second-hand' Portlaoise playground equipment being used in new Laois playground

Used playground equipment used in Portlaoise is being redeployed to another part of Laois according to councillor who described it as hand me downs, a claim that was by colleagues who claims too much resources is going to the county town.

The claims were made at the Portarlington Graigucullen Municipal District meeting where the issue of the Doonane playground was raised with Laois County Council.

Cllr Ben Brennan enquired about responsibility of maintenance of public playgrounds around the county. He is involved in a new Doonane facility in the southeast of the county.

"We (local people) have to put in the money to fence it...I thought the council would be responsible," he said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, was backed by two councillors when he said it was 'unfortunate' that the playground equipment being installed was 'the leftovers from Portlaoise'.

"I don't think it is great to see hand me downs coming from Portlaoise," he said.

The meeting was told by Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, that efforts had been made for years in Doonane to have a playground. She described what they were getting as 'second hand'. Cllr Moran said there is more to Laois than Portlaoise.

"We don't get the same fair share of funding as Portlaoise ... It is the county town but there are people who live outside Portlaoise," he said.

She instanced the roads spend as an example of insufficient funds being spent outside the central area which takes in Portlaoise

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, said the equipment would be installed in November.