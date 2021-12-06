Laois community social enterprises to get share of Covid hit help

Social enterprises in Laois that work for their communities but have struggled to overcome the impact of Covid-19 are getting funding to help them survive and thrive again.

They are getting money under the Social Enterprises Capital Grants Scheme to assist them in carrying out renovations or repairs to their premises.

The grants are as follows:

Ballinakill Community Development Association CLG: Upgrade of outdoor pool community facility €11,325

Stradbally Social Service Council Ltd kitchen equipment €8,635

Treo Nua Resource Centre, Portlaoise, purchase of furniture €1,446

Tigh Mochua Le Cheile, Timahaoe, coffee shop furniture €2,388

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State at the Department of Finance welcomed the funding Sean Fleming welcomed the funding.

“Funding can be used for a variety of purposes and I am pleased that the applications for the four Laois groups were successful.

“We know that these social enterprises have struggled with costs due to COVID and these grants will assist them to continue to provide these facilities and services to improve the lives of people in our communities. Well done to all involved in these and similar projects in our community for their great work.

”I want to acknowledge the great work carried out by these voluntary organisations in Ballinakill, Stradbally, Knockmay and Timahoe. They are to be congratulated for their ongoing commitment to their local communities,” he said.

The Laois groups were among 247 to get a share of €1 million in grants announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

Grants ranging from a few hundred euro to €14,500 are being provided under the Scheme, which is funded from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The grants will be administered on behalf of the Department by the Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

Making the announcement today, Minister Humphreys said:

“As Minister, I’m very conscious that COVID-19 has been challenging for all businesses, including our Social Enterprises. This funding will assist almost 250 Social Enterprises with specific costs in relation to their facilities.

“In some cases, it will cover the cost of fixing a leaky roof or putting in a new kitchen. Other organisations will use the funding to purchase the likes of new furniture or IT equipment.

“The grants may be small in nature but I know they will greatly assist Social Enterprises the length and breadth of the country who have continued to serve their communities through the Pandemic.

“This particular scheme will support one of the key policy commitments in the National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland – “Growing and Strengthening Social Enterprise”.

“And it also supports the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious five-year strategy for Rural Ireland.

“Our Social Enterprises are at the heart of that strategy. As Minister I am determined to continue to support our Social Enterprise sector to develop further in the future, creating jobs and having a positive impact in our communities.

“Finally, I want to recognise the role of our LCDCs, who are administering this funding at a local level.”

A list of social enterprises to receive funding under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme is available on gov.ie: here.