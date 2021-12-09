Laois Kildare credit union hold AGM virtually due to Covid - deadline looms to register to attend

Covid-19 has caused management and the board of a Laois Kildare credit union to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually.

The People First Credit Union (PCFU) says that due to Covid-19 restrictions and to protect staff, the meeting will be held online. The PCFU had to curtail services twice due to the pandemic, the latest of which had to be imposed in December.

To attend the AGM each member aged over 16 have to register for the event on December 15 by Noon Friday, December 10.

To attend people must go online at www.peoplefirstcu.ie/agm-registration

To register you will need to give your name, your account number, e-mail address and contact number.

Once the details are verified by PFCU, members will received AGM instructions and a unique link before the event. Your unique link to join the AGM will be sent to you 24 hours before the meeting.

This link cannot be shared as it is unique to the e-mail address it is registered with. If you share the information you will forego the right to vote during the AGM.

The AGM gets underway on Wednesday, December 15 at 7.30pm.

The People First Credit Union has branches in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Stradbally and Athy. It has almost 40,000 members.