Proposal to 'share the love' of the Barrow Blueway around Laois

Links should be created to encourage visitors to the River Barrow Blueway to other tourist attraction in the county.
So insisted Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, who suggested Laois County Council has a role in helping to 'share the love' of the attraction.
She said cycle lanes should be used connect Blueway at Vicarstown to Stradbally and Timahoe with its round tower.
"With the amount of tourists the Blueway will get, we need to be sharing that love," she said.
She added that there are plenty of opportunities to bring more people to visit to beautiful villages. She said cycle lanes up up villages and towns. Cllr Moran suggested that funding will be available through the European Regional Development Fund.
