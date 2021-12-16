Search

16 Dec 2021

Laois waits on Minister Heather Humphreys to green light cash for courthouse regeneration

Laois waits on Minister Heather Humphreys to green light cash for courthouse regneration

Borris-in-Ossory Courthouse idle for nearly two deades.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A new application should be made to regenerate a historic but vacant Laois Courthouse, according to a councillor but Laois County Council says it is waiting to see if a €1.4 grant sought will materialise to commence its overhaul.

The future of the  Borris-in-Ossory was raised by Cllr James Kelly, Independent, with    

Mr. Donal Brennan, Director of Services at a recent meeting.

He tabled a motion calling on the council to apply once again for funding from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to help transform the Courthouse on the Main St to its former state.

However, Mr Brennan said this cannot happen because an application is already before the department overseen by Minister Heather Humphreys.

“We await the result of the most recent application to the Department of Rural and Community Development in respect of this project.  Any further application would be premature pending the results of that process first,” he said.

Cllr Kelly said he was aware that the council has committed under its 2022 to 2024 capital programme to spend nearly €1.6 million. He added that the State would have to give €1.4 million with the council committing nearly €158,000.

He said that all councillors have tried to advance this project. He hoped it could be used for community use, remote working and possibly tourism

“The courthouse requires significant upgrade,” he said.

He wanted to know what surveys had been carried out on the building to find out what is needed. 

Laois 'Heartbreaking' derelict 'wreck' brings tears to TV producer with links to village

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, said it is important that the village backs the facility and said it overhaul is worthwhile. He advised that a lot of planning must happen to avoid it being rendered redundant after a few years of use.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Fine Gael, also backed the building’s regeneration. He said one application has already failed. He said the current application relates to funding to carry out a preliminary plan.

“It is badly needed in the community. There is huge demand for this facility in the village of Borris-in-Ossory,” he said.

He said a plan was drawn up in 2010 for a library while the most recent proposal submitted in 2020 was 'extremely ambitious'.

Seconds out for round two of 'cuckoo' roads row between Laois councillors

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, backed the proposal when it was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media