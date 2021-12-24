WATCH: Mad for a Massey? Stradbally Steam Rally launches new fundraiser

The Irish Steam Preservation Society has launched Mad for Massey raffle to raise much-needed funds to ensure it can continue with its work, including running the Narrow Gauge Railway in Stradbally and the National Steam Rally also held in the Laois town.

The Laois-based organisation will also supporting Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, a charity that provides financial and practical support to families of children who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The Society launched the SOS: Support Our Steam appeal following tough 2020, when Stradbally Woodland Railway was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The society has also had to cancel the National Steam Rally.

The Society intend drawing the winning ticket for the the classic red Massey Ferguson 135 Multi-Power at the National Steam Rally, Stradbally, on the August Bank Holiday weekend 2022.

Tickets are already being sold in the run up to Chirstmas in shop but you can also buy them online.

Each ticket costs €10 or three for €20.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/MADFORMASSEYRAFFLE