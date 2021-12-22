Laois Integration Network launch county-wide ‘Anti-Rumours’ campaign

The Laois Integration Network today has launched of a campaign about diversity in Ireland, known as the ‘Anti-Rumours’ project.

This Anti-Rumours Project, which was first designed by Barcelona in 2010, is now an EU wide project.

The Laois Network says the project aims to dispel the widespread myths and misconceptions around the topic of immigration and migrant integration by providing evidence-based answers and utilising social networks to spread the message of the campaign.

The campaign was first rolled out in Limerick in 2014 by migrant support organisation Doras and now Laois Integration Network Laois has designed a survey which focuses specifically on Laois.

Karen McHugh is the Chairperson of Laois Integration Network. She encouraged all the people of Laois to complete the survey.

"We want the people of Laois to tell us their views about immigration and migration integration. We passionately believe in Laois Integration Network that it is only through active listening, effective two-way communications and integration that it will be possible for people throughout Laois to feel part of the Laois community.

"This survey will help us ascertain the current views of people living in Laois about immigration and migrant integration and dispel any myths with evidence based answers," said Ms McHugh.

The survey can be accessed on all social media ‘Laois Integration Network’ pages, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

People can also complete the survey by accessing this LINK.