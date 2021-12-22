Search

22 Dec 2021

Laois Integration Network launch county-wide ‘Anti-Rumours’ campaign

Views of local people sought to help with integration

syria

Syrian-Irish children performing at a cultural event in Portlaoise Parish Centre.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois Integration Network today has launched of a campaign about diversity in Ireland, known as the ‘Anti-Rumours’ project. 

This Anti-Rumours Project, which was first designed by Barcelona in 2010, is now an EU wide project.

The Laois Network says the project aims to dispel the widespread myths and misconceptions around the topic of immigration and migrant integration by providing evidence-based answers and utilising social networks to spread the message of the campaign. 

The campaign was first rolled out in Limerick in 2014 by migrant support organisation Doras and now Laois Integration Network Laois has designed a survey which focuses specifically on Laois.

Karen McHugh is the Chairperson of Laois Integration Network. She encouraged all the people of Laois to complete the survey.

"We want the people of Laois to tell us their views about immigration and migration integration.  We passionately believe in Laois Integration Network that it is only through active listening, effective two-way communications and integration that it will be possible for people throughout Laois to feel part of the Laois community.

"This survey will help us ascertain the current views of people living in Laois about immigration and migrant integration and dispel any myths with evidence based answers," said Ms McHugh.  

The survey can be accessed on all social media ‘Laois Integration Network’ pages, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

People can also complete the survey by accessing this LINK.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media