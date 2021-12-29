Search

29 Dec 2021

WATCH Tremendous tractor turn out for Laois Hospice care raises €10,000

Sean Meaney and Rachel Brophy at the event in Ballyroan

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The Ballyroan Vintage Club, Knock Men's Shed and Knock Vintage Club would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who turned out for the huge Tom Kinsella Tractor Run on St St Stephen's Day!

"There was pandemonium in the football field at one stage but we got there in the end, we had in excess of 150 tractors and then a number of cars were present too.

"We’re just after hitting the magic number of €10,000, that will be heading straight to the Laois Hospice in the next few weeks!

The organisers thank everyone who was on the run, everyone who bought tickets and everyone who bought tickets online for making this happen.

