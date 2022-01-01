Disability sign would make woman feel safe in Laois town

Signs would make a woman who uses a wheelchair feel safe when she is out with her husband, according to Cllr John King.
The Fine Gael councillor tabled a motion at a recent meeting with Laois County Council calling for two wheelchair signs at Ballyedmond road Rathdowney to provide safety for a wheelchair user living nearby.
“Her husband takes our out in the wheelchair. She says that if the signs went up it would make her feel safe. Signs help,” said Cllr King.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the Council would arrange to meet the Cllr King to review the signage requirements in this area.
Cllr King thanked the engineer for the commitment given at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.