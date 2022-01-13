Book of Condolence to open in Laois for Ashling Murphy

An official Book of Condolences is to open at Laois County Council's HQ in Portlaoise for local people who wish to extend their sympathies to the family of Ashling Murphy who died after being attacked in Tullamore.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, extended the sympathies of the local authority and confirmed the arrangements by which people can sign the book in County Hall.

"I wish to express our sincerest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and pupils of the late Ashling Murphy, following the devastating circumstances of her death in Tullamore yesterday.

"I wish to advise that a Book of Condolences will be opened in County Hall in Portlaoise from 11am, Friday, January 14 for all members of the public who may wish to sign it. COVID-19 precautions (mask-wearing and social distancing) will apply in the premises and vicinity of Áras an Chontae.

"The entire country is shocked and saddened by this truly horrifying crime. On behalf of Laois County Council and the wider community in Co Laois, I wish to express our abhorrence and sadness at this horrifying act of violence against a young woman, and express our solidarity with her family, extended circle of friends and pupils at this difficult time," concluded the statement.