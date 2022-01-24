Search

26 Jan 2022

All welcome to big family fundraising day in Laois organised by Polish community

Conor Ganly

24 Jan 2022 8:53 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

WOŚP Outdoor Family Fundraising Day organised by Polish Language School Portlaoise with WOŚP Portlaoise at The Rugby Club, Portlaoise on the 30th January 2022, at 1PM.

 WOŚP is a Polish charity organisation raising money for sick kids and those in hospitals.

Every year in January, Jurek Owsiak runs a Fundraising Days in Poland and around the World. This year Portlaoise will host such a fundraiser.

It is  planned to raise money to treat children with eye disorders and eye diseases says one of the organisers, Honorata Puslednik of WOŚP Portlaoise and the Polish Language School.

"It’s a huge event in Poland and a very important day for our Polish Community living locally here in Portlaoise and the whole Co Laois.

"We are expecting Polish Families with their Irish Friends and neighbours (weather permitted). All people helping us to organise the 30th Grand Finale are connected to the Polish Language School located in the town at 11Lismard Court, Well Road," she said.

Events will run until 5pm and all are welcome.

You can have a look for more information on the WOSP official website https://en.wosp.org.pl/ and on our local Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WOSP- Portlaoise-101543708377217/

There will be a lot of activities (mostly for kids and families)

-        Finger food

-        Barbeque

-        Bubble wafers

-        Homemade cake sale

-        Hot drinks

-        Face paint

-        Slime Factory

-        First Aid Training for kids provided by Malta

-        Lego exhibition and some Lego competitions organised by ShamrockBricks

-        Sport Games& Activities

-        WOŚP Gadgets Sale

-        Auction

-        Music

-        Karate, Zumba, Tabata show for kids

-        Motorcycle Showcase

